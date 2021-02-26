Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Turkish Oil Spill Response Firm Acquires Saab Seaeye ROV

February 26, 2021

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Turkish oil spill response firm MOST Maritime has acquired a Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV to help with the rapid detection of hazardous substances in Turkey’s offshore waters.

"MOST Maritime’s emergency response team chose the remotely operated vehicle for its speedy deployment complete with cameras and multi-sensor detectors, ready to locate the incident, observe, and secure the danger," Saab Seaeye said in a statement on Friday.

"Easy to deploy, the Falcon’s rapid response capability makes it a vital resource for hydrocarbon leak detection where speed is essential to avoid the serious consequences of economic loss and environmental pollution," the ROV company said.

Per Saab Seaeye, depth rated to 300m and 1000m, the Falcon is equipped with five powerful thrusters packed into a compact and easy-to-handle meter-sized vehicle that is able to withstand strong currents.  The developer said that the ROV can handle a wide range of cameras, sensors, and tools.Credit: Saab Seaeye

