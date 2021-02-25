TWMA to Handle Spirit Energy's Offshore Drilling Waste

UK-based drilling waste management company TWMA has said it has won a seven-figure contract with oil and gas company Spirit Energy.

The first scope of a five-year contract will see TWMA provide drilling waste management services on the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolve as Spirit Energy drills the Grove North East well in the southern part of the North Sea, off the UK.

The offshore drilling rig is currently in Denmark and will mobilize to the UK in Q2 2021.

"The contract, which carries the option of two one-year extensions, marks TWMA’s first project with the E&P company and includes the full breadth of the company’s services lines," TWMA said.

TWMA will provide skip & ship, bulk cuttings transfer, NORM services, and drill cuttings processing services with its TCC RotoMill.

"The TCC RotoMill can be deployed offshore at the rig site and allows operators and rig contractors to treat drill cuttings at the source eliminating both the cost and carbon footprint associated with ship-to-shore methods," TWMA said.

"Processing drill cuttings offshore improves the risk profile of drilling projects by reducing lifting operations by up to 95%. Furthermore, removing the need for shipping drilling waste onshore negates the need for supply vessels port access, and onshore trucking and processing which lowers total cost of waste ownership and carbon emissions for operators by up to 50%, compared with the traditional skip and ship method," TWMA said.