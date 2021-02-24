Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GC Rieber's 'Polar Onyx' Set to Return to North Sea Region after Years in W. Africa

February 24, 2021

Polar Onyx/Credit: GC Rieber Shipping
Polar Onyx/Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

Norwegian offshore vessel company GC Rieber Shipping has won a new contract for its Polar Onyx SURF/subsea construction vessel, just days after it was announced that DeepOcean had extended the charter for the same vessel.

In a statement on Wednesday, GC Rieber Shipping said that the new contract was with an unnamed "Tier 1 Subsea client" in the North Sea.

The vessel, which has spent years working in W. Africa, will start working under the new three-month contract on July 1, 2021. The client will have options to extend the charter.

As previously reported, the Polar Onyx is currently on a charter with DeepOcean in Ghana. Under the recently signed extension, the vessel will remain with DeepOcean until the end of May 2021, before moving to the North Sea where it will embark upon its new contract.

Commenting on the new contract, Christoffer Knudsen, CCO in GC Rieber Shipping said: "Following completion of a successful and long-term employment of the Polar Onyx in West Africa we are now pleased to see the vessel returning to Europe for the first time since 2016." 

"We look forward to servicing Polar Onyx's newest client, demonstrating the vessel's unique and advance capabilities."

The vessel's spec sheet shows it is Polar Onyx is a high capacity flexible pipelay and subsea construction vessel built for harsh conditions and deep waters. The 130 meters long vessel, built in 2014, is designed to operate in the SURF/Construction/IMR market.

