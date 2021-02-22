Cable Layer Leonardo da Vinci Due to Enter Fleet in 2021

Prysmian will entrust Sea World Management SAM with the management of the new high-tech flagship that will enter service in the second half of the year.

Dubbed Leonardo da Vinci, the cable-laying vessel being built by the Vard shipyard in Brattvåg, Norway, for the Prysmian Group will be managed by Sea World Management of Monte Carlo, which already takes care of the management of the three other cable-laying vessels of the Prysmian Group engaged in different areas of the world.

The signing of the contract for Prysmian’s new cable-laying vessel strengthens the collaboration between Sea World Management (SWM) and Prysmian Group during a very difficult period, due to the pandemic constraints.

SWM provides full management and consultancy services to different clients owning 21 vessels (tankers and dry bulk carriers in addition to the three cable layers) thus confirming being able to diversify while maintaining high standards for different kind of vessels

Leonardo da Vinci is projected to lay cables up to 3000 meters depth, equipped with two rotating platforms with capacities of 10,000 and 7,000 tons. The ship is the first to be equipped with the retractable thrusters of the Wärtsilä WST-24R capable of ensuring maximum stability during cable-laying operations and minimizing the use of space on board.

Leonardo da Vinci will operate in a market, that of submarine cables, which - according to the latest forecasts, should reach a total turnover of $26.16 billion dollars by 2025 thanks to an annual growth rate of over 12%.