Mooring Solutions Firm FMS Bolsters Survey and Positioning Services

February 16, 2021

L-R Marc McGruther, Project Delivery Manager, FMS and Carl Lafferty, Survey & Positioning Manager, FMS
Aberdeen-based offshore energy mooring solutions provider First Marine Solutions (FMS), said Tuesday it had invested in a new office and workshop premises to bolster its survey and positioning services. It has also made new appointments.

The company which provides mooring solutions for floating offshore units said that Carl Lafferty and Marc McGruther have been appointed as Survey & Positioning Manager and Project Delivery Manager, respectively.

"The latest appointments and the new survey base will bolster the existing in-house survey and positioning capability, firmly establishing FMS as one of the leading turnkey suppliers in the offshore moorings market. This investment will also position the business for growth in the emerging renewables market," FMS said.

Survey & Positioning Manager, Lafferty, joins FMS with over 14 years’ experience in the on and offshore energy industry, having most recently overseen the project management function at Fugro GB (North) Marine.

As Project Delivery Manager, McGruther has previously held roles within Seatronics and Saipem. With FMS, McGruther will Marc will oversee the project team.

FMS’ Managing Director, Steven Brown, said: “This investment allows us to fit the final piece of the puzzle, positioning FMS as a fully integrated mooring and marine service provider, offering marine consultancy services, equipment supply and rental, and survey and positioning services across various sectors around the globe.

“The appointments of Carl and Marc are a fantastic addition to the FMS team, and I have no doubt that their extensive knowledge and expertise will not only strengthen our survey and positioning service but bring improvements to the whole business.”


