Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scotland Delays Offshore Wind Tender as Price Expectations Rise

February 12, 2021

Credit:Crown Estate Scotland
Credit:Crown Estate Scotland

Crown Estate Scotland has pushed back the deadline for applicants in its tender for seabed licenses for offshore wind projects after high prices secured in an English and Welsh auction this week, it said.

Scotland’s ScotWind wind leasing tender is its first for a decade and is expected to attract interest from traditional offshore wind developers and oil majors seeking to increase their renewable power portfolios.

An auction of licenses around the Welsh and English coast this week attracted higher prices than many were expecting, with winners including BP and Total.

"The unprecedented outcome ... has, overnight, changed the market dynamics around offshore wind leasing and could have significant implications for offshore wind development in Scotland," Amanda Bryan, Chair of Crown Estate Scotland, said in a statement.

"It is only right that we consider the implications of this new situation."

Deadlines for applications will now be extended beyond the original March 31 date, with a new deadline to be announced after a review of the option structure, Crown Estate Scotland said.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)

Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Ørsted)

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After...
Credit:Crown Estate Scotland

Scotland Delays Offshore Wind Tender as Price Expectations...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Qatar Petroleum

'Largest LNG Project Ever:' Qatar Petroleum Sanctions...
Energy
(Photo: Seadrill)

Seadrill Seeks Bankruptcy Protection—Again
Offshore

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

The Path to Maturity for Floating Offshore Wind

The Path to Maturity for Floating Offshore Wind

Scotland Delays Offshore Wind Tender as Price Expectations Rise

Scotland Delays Offshore Wind Tender as Price Expectations Rise

Norway Approves Plan for Power-from-Shore Solution at Sleipner Field

Norway Approves Plan for Power-from-Shore Solution at Sleipner Field

Vantage Drilling Agrees to Manage Seadrill Partners' Floaters

Vantage Drilling Agrees to Manage Seadrill Partners' Floaters

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine