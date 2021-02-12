Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
More GoM Work for Magseis Fairfield

February 12, 2021

Magseis Fairfield's ZXPLR Node - Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Magseis Fairfield's ZXPLR Node - Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Oslo-listed Magseis Fairfield on Friday said it had won a deep-water 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey contract in the US Gulf of Mexico with a repeat customer.

The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology, currently in use for ongoing projects in the same region. The start-up is expected to be mid-Q2 2021, and the project will run for approximately two months.

“We are glad to see our customers recognizing the value we bring, and award us repeat business. This contract represents an important addition to our overall backlog, and specifically extends our backlog for the ZXPLR crew in the region,” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

The Gulf of Mexico work announcement comes two days after Magseis Fairfield said it had won a survey deal in Angola. MORE HERE.

As for the Gulf of Mexico region, prior to the Friday announcement of follow-on work with an unnamed repeat customer, Magseis Fairfield back in December 2020 said it had netted a three-month survey deal in the U.S. Gulf using the same ZXPLR node technology.

Offshore Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Gulf of Mexico Seismic OBN

