Magseis Fairfield Nets Deepwater OBN Gig in Gulf of Mexico

Ocean bottom seismic firm Magseis Fairfield has won a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The survey is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021 and run for approximately three months.

Magseis Fairfield did not say who the client was, apart from saying it was a repeat customer.

As part of the project, the company will deploy nodes by ROV at 1,000-1,900 meters depth.

Magseis Fairfield will mobilize the ZXPLR1 crew for this data acquisition contract.

“This contract ensures a continued backlog on our ZXPLR1 crew well into Q3 2021. The high-quality results and cost-efficient operations means the crew remains in demand even in a challenging market. Our clients will continue to execute key OBN seismic projects on their key assets,” says CEO Carel Hooijkaas.