Magseis Fairfield in Deepwater Survey Gig, Offshore Angola

February 10, 2021

Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Oslo-listed seismic services company Magseis Fairfield has said it has won a seismic survey contract offshore Angola.

The contract, with an unnamed "major international energy company" is for a deep-water Ocean Bottom Node baseline survey (3D).

The project is expected to start in Q2-2021 and run for approximately three months.

Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield CEO said: “Our Ocean Bottom Node technology has delivered high quality and cost-effective data to clients worldwide, and we are glad to bring onboard yet another major international energy company to our customer list. This contract represents a meaningful addition to our 2021 backlog.”

Hooijskas did not provide details on the financial side of the deal.

To contract comes a little over a week after the company said it had been awarded a 4D Ocean Bottom Node monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea. More on that here.

