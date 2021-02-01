E&P Major Hires Magseis Fairfield for 4D Survey Off Norway

Marine seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a 4D Ocean Bottom Node monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Oslo-listed contractor did not say who the client was, apart from saying it was a "a major E&P company."

The survey is scheduled to begin late in the first quarter of 2021 and last for approximately 1 month.

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO said: "This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high quality 4D seismic data to maximize the potential in existing fields."

"This contract demonstrates that our offering remains in demand even in these challenging market conditions for the oil and gas industry, and represents a meaningful addition to our North Sea 2021 backlog. With this award we will re-mobilize the Z700 crew in the North Sea.