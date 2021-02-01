Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

E&P Major Hires Magseis Fairfield for 4D Survey Off Norway

February 1, 2021

Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Marine seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a 4D Ocean Bottom Node monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Oslo-listed contractor did not say who the client was, apart from saying it was a "a major E&P company."

The survey is scheduled to begin late in the first quarter of 2021 and last for approximately 1 month.

Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO said: "This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high quality 4D seismic data to maximize the potential in existing fields."

"This contract demonstrates that our offering remains in demand even in these challenging market conditions for the oil and gas industry, and represents a meaningful addition to our North Sea 2021 backlog. With this award we will re-mobilize the Z700 crew in the North Sea.

Geoscience Subsea Activity Seismic OBN

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling CEO Resigns as Rig Cancellations 'Change...
An oil rig and an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico/ Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Fed's Kaplan: U.S. Needs Healthy Fossil Fuel Industry...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Boskalis

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Loaded on BOKA Vanguard...
Offshore
Credit: Equinor

Equinor in $982M Tanzania LNG Write-down
LNG

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Kongsberg Digital's Remote DP Training Approved by The Nautical Institute

Kongsberg Digital's Remote DP Training Approved by The Nautical Institute

Deep Wind Offshore Names Chief Commercial Officer

Deep Wind Offshore Names Chief Commercial Officer

Awilco Drilling CEO Resigns as Rig Cancellations 'Change Prerequisites'

Awilco Drilling CEO Resigns as Rig Cancellations 'Change Prerequisites'

Mitsubishi Heavy, Vestas Form Japan JV

Mitsubishi Heavy, Vestas Form Japan JV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine