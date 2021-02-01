Mitsubishi Heavy, Vestas Form Japan JV

MHI Vestas Japan, a joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems started operations on Monday.

The newly established joint venture is aimed at strengthening the two partners' collaboration in the field of renewable energies, mainly wind turbines, MHI said in a statement.

MHI Vestas Japan will be responsible for marketing onshore and offshore wind turbines in Japan.

" [The JV ] stands to benefit from the relationships of trust MHI Group has built with numerous customers through its power systems business, combined with Vestas's robust track record in wind turbine deliveries," Mitsubishi Heavy said.

MHI Vestas Japan's head office is located in Chiyoda-ku, in central Tokyo. Masato Yamada, former Asia Pacific Regional Manager of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, will serve as CEO. Shareholding ratios in the new JV are MHI 70% and Vestas 30%. Masato Yamada will lead the new company - Image Credit: MHI Vestas

In a statement on Monday, citing a Wood Mackenzie report, MHI said that in the wake of the Paris Agreement, global warming and climate change have become universally acknowledged issues that critically impact all humanity, ushering in a period calling for vast social changes, and that, against this backdrop, the global market for wind energy systems is expected to double over the next 10 years).

In Asia, which accounts for half of that demand, a cumulative mean growth rate of near 10% is projected, excluding China, MHI said.

The Japanese Government, MHI said, is calling for offshore wind energy to become a major source of power as the country pursues maximum use of renewable energies toward realizing a decarbonized society by 2050.

On December 15, 2020, at a Public-private council with representatives from the private sector tasked with strengthening Japan's offshore wind power industry, the government and industry agreed on the following targets in their vision for the offshore wind power industry: 10 gigawatts by 2030, and between 30 and 45 gigawatts by 2040.

"With establishment of MHI Vestas Japan, MHI and Vestas look to build further on the technologies, experience, and trust established through the operations of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. In addition to helping expand use of onshore and offshore wind power, the new JV will integrate the superior technological capabilities and abundant experience of its two parent partners, thereby accelerating global-scale initiatives toward decarbonization," MHI said.