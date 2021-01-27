Chrysaor, Aker BP Obtain Approvals for Offshore Wells in Norway

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has this week given its consent to oil firms Chrysaor and Aker BP to use the COSL Innovator and Maersk Integrator drilling rigs, respectively, for their drilling projects offshore Norway.

Chrysaor, which is working to complete its merger with Premier Oil, will use the COSL Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig to drill two wells 15/12-25 and 15/12-26 in the North Sea.

The wells are located in the Production license 973.

The first well 15/12-25 is located at a water depth of 86 meters. Drilling is expected to start in February and will take a minimum of 31 days to complete.

The second well, 15/12-26, located in the same production license, sits in a water depth of 87 meters. The 15/12-26 well will take a minimum of 25 days to complete, and is expected to spud in March/April 2021.

According to info on Chrysaor's website, the wells in PL 973 will be Chrysaor's first operated Norwegian wells. Chrysaor signed the rig contract with COSL for the drilling of the two wells - targeting the Jerv and Ilder prospects - in August 2020.

Aker BP to drill at Tambar

Separately, the Norwegian oil and gas safety body gave its approval for Aker BP to use Maersk Drilling's Maersk Integrator jack-up drilling rig for production drilling on the Tambar field.

Tambar is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 16 kilometers southeast of the Ula field.

The water depth is 68 meters. Tambar was discovered in 1983, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2000. The field has been developed with a remotely controlled wellhead facility without processing equipment. Production started in 2001.