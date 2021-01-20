Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Heerema to Build Jacket for Hollandse Kust (noord) Offshore Wind Farm Substation

January 20, 2021

Credit; HFG
Dutch offshore construction firm Heerema Fabrication Group (HFG) has signed a contract with Iemants (part of Smulders) to construct the offshore transformer substation jacket for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm.

The construction will occur at the HFG Vlissingen yard, with fabrication scheduled to begin in January 2021 and completion planned for September 2021. The jacket will be 44 meters high and will consist of 1,600 tons of steel.

TenneT, as the offshore grid operator in the Dutch part of the North Sea, will be responsible for the design, fabrication, installation, and operation of the grid connections that will transport the generated electricity to shore. Following a European tender procedure, TenneT selected the joint venture ENGIE Fabricom – Iemants to construct the offshore transformer station for the Hollandse Kust (noord) wind farm zone.

CrossWind, a joint venture Shell and Eneco, in July 2020 won the tender for the subsidy-free offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (Noord) in the Netherlands.

The consortium plans to have Hollandse Kust (Noord) operational in 2023 with an installed capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year.

In 2030, it is expected that 40 percent of the electricity demand of the Netherlands will be supplied by the electricity produced by offshore wind farms.


