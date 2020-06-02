Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

June 2, 2020

Illustration only - Credit:halberg-AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit:halberg-AdobeStock

A consortium of the Belgian companies ENGIE Fabricom and Iemants will supply the offshore substation platform for the Hollandse Kust (North) wind farm in the Dutch North Sea, TenneT has informed.

A wind farm with a total installed capacity of at least 693 MW to a maximum of 760 MW will be built in the Hollandse Kust (North) wind zone.

The contract is for the design, engineering, production, delivery, transport and installation of an (unmanned) offshore platform. It concerns both the jacket foundation and the topside.  TenneT, which announced the award on Tuesday, did not provide the financial details of the deal.

The topside will measure 45 m (l) x 21 m (w) x 30 m (h) and will weigh around 3000 tons. The weight of the jacket is approximately 1650 tons. On the platforms, the 66 kV voltage of the future wind turbines will be converted into 220 kV. The platform will be connected to the land by two 3-wire 220 kV AC export cables and where necessary 1-wire 220 kW land cables.

The platform is the standardized 700 MW offshore connection concept introduced by TenneT. TenneT is building 5 identical platforms for the 2023 program, which will transport a total of 3500 MW of wind energy to the mainland.

The contract is for the platform for Hollandse Kust (north), with the option for Hollandse Kust (west alpha) and Hollandse Kust (west beta).

Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Fokke/AdobeStock

Partners Sanction $2.2B Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm
Terra Nova FPSO - Image by Andy Crawley - MarineTraffic

Suncor Extinguishes Fire on Terra Nova FPSO


Trending Offshore News

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine