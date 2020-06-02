ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

A consortium of the Belgian companies ENGIE Fabricom and Iemants will supply the offshore substation platform for the Hollandse Kust (North) wind farm in the Dutch North Sea, TenneT has informed.

A wind farm with a total installed capacity of at least 693 MW to a maximum of 760 MW will be built in the Hollandse Kust (North) wind zone.

The contract is for the design, engineering, production, delivery, transport and installation of an (unmanned) offshore platform. It concerns both the jacket foundation and the topside. TenneT, which announced the award on Tuesday, did not provide the financial details of the deal.

The topside will measure 45 m (l) x 21 m (w) x 30 m (h) and will weigh around 3000 tons. The weight of the jacket is approximately 1650 tons. On the platforms, the 66 kV voltage of the future wind turbines will be converted into 220 kV. The platform will be connected to the land by two 3-wire 220 kV AC export cables and where necessary 1-wire 220 kW land cables.

The platform is the standardized 700 MW offshore connection concept introduced by TenneT. TenneT is building 5 identical platforms for the 2023 program, which will transport a total of 3500 MW of wind energy to the mainland.

The contract is for the platform for Hollandse Kust (north), with the option for Hollandse Kust (west alpha) and Hollandse Kust (west beta).