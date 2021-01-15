Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nord Stream 2 Delays Pipe Laying Works Restart

January 15, 2021

©Nord Stream 2
©Nord Stream 2

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium will not yet resume the work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany on Friday, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman.

"We have permission from the Danish energy agency to start work from Friday. However, this does not mean that we will also resume laying pipes on Friday," he was quoted as saying.

The consortium can probably tell at the end of January or in early February when the work will resume, the spokesman said. 

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)

