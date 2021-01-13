Canada: Equinor, BHP, Chevron Get Gov't Approvals for Offshore Drilling Plans

The Government of Canada has this week approved three offshore drilling projects in the Atlantic Ocean, planned by BHP, Equinor, and Chevron, respectively.

"The projects will allow the proponents to determine the presence, nature, and quantities of the potential hydrocarbon resources within their explorations licenses located approximately 350 to 375 kilometers offshore east of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador. The projects will create secure jobs and benefit the economy, while supporting sustainable development and protecting the environment," the government said.

The proponents, BHP Petroleum (New Ventures) Corporation, Equinor Canada Limited, and Chevron Canada Limited, respectively, can now proceed with obtaining any additional authorizations and permits from federal departments, as well as the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board, the government said.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change said: "These resources projects will provide economic opportunities for many Canadians and the legally-binding conditions imposed throughout the life of the projects will protect the environment for generations to come."

"These projects will create good jobs. They'll also meet the highest standard of environmental protection. This is good news for our Offshore," Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources Canada.

The projects

BHP

BHP Petroleum is proposing to conduct an exploration drilling project within offshore exploration licenses in the Orphan Basin, located approximately 350 kilometers northeast of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador in the Atlantic Ocean. As proposed, the BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project would allow the company to determine the presence, nature, and quantities of the potential hydrocarbon resource in exploration licenses 1157 and 1158.

Equinor

Equinor is proposing to conduct an exploration drilling project within its offshore exploration licenses in the Central Ridge Area, located approximately 375 kilometers east of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador, in the Atlantic Ocean. As proposed, the Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project would allow the proponent to determine the presence, nature, and quantities of the potential hydrocarbon resource in exploration licenses 1159 and 1160.

Chevron

Chevron is proposing to conduct an exploration drilling project within its exploration license in the Flemish Pass, located approximately 375 kilometers northeast of St. John's, Newfoundland, and Labrador, in the Atlantic Ocean. The West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project would allow the Chevron to determine the presence, nature, and quantities of the potential hydrocarbon resource in exploration license 1138.