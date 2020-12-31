Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Divests Sete Interest

December 31, 2020

Illustration: An offshore rig in Brazil /lazyllama
Illustration: An offshore rig in Brazil /lazyllama

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has divested its stake in offshore drilling company Sete Brasil.

The company on Wednesday transferred today to companies of Sete Brasil Group, for the symbolic total amount of 7 euros, the equity interest of 15% that it held in each of the Dutch special purpose companies controlled by Sete Brasil Group: Arpoador Drilling B.V., Marambaia Drilling B.V., Grumari Drilling B.V., Copacabana Drilling B.V., Leme Drilling B.V., Leblon Drilling B.V. and Ipanema Drilling B.V.

"With the sale made today, Petrobras no longer holds any direct or indirect equity interest in the companies of the Sete Brasil Group," Petrobras said.

Sete Brazil was established in the early 2010s as a drilling contractor that would lease rigs to Petrobras. Petrobras had committed to charter 28 offshore drilling rigs at the time.

Sete then ordered seven offshore drilling units worth almost $6 billion from Sembcorp Marine in 2012, and six rigs from Keppel.

However, the ensuing revelation of a corruption scandal, allegedly involving parties in all four companies, prevented Sete from paying for the ordered goods, initiating a string of arbitration proceedings.

Petrobras and Sete in December 2019 reached an agreement whereby Petrobras would charter only four rigs, and terminate contracts for the remaining 24 units.

Drilling Activity Rigs

Related Offshore News

The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean

Energean to Pay Up to $405M for Remaining Stake in...
Ocean Apex - Image by Paul Ling/MarineTraffic.com

Australia: BP's Closely Watched Ironbark Offshore Well...


Trending Offshore News

Offshore facilities at Block A - Credit: KrisEnergy

KrisEnergy Brings Online Cambodia's First Offshore Oil...
Production
Ocean Apex - Image by Paul Ling/MarineTraffic.com

Australia: BP's Closely Watched Ironbark Offshore Well...
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Petrobras Divests Sete Interest

Petrobras Divests Sete Interest

Battered Energy Sector Could get Reprieve from 'Golden cross' Chart Signal

Battered Energy Sector Could get Reprieve from 'Golden cross' Chart Signal

Exxon: Up to $20B Writedown to Overshadow 4Q Gains

Exxon: Up to $20B Writedown to Overshadow 4Q Gains

Sval Energi Buys Edison Norge

Sval Energi Buys Edison Norge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine