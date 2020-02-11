Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

February 11, 2020

Illustration: An offshore rig in Brazil
Illustration: An offshore rig in Brazil

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has informed that an arbitration tribunal has ruled in its favor in a case related to the Sete Brasil rig orders.

Petrobras said that the arbitration tribunal rejected a claim made by an investor in Sete Brasil Participações S.A. (in reorganization). The investor sought compensation from Petrobras for alleged damages related to its investment in the Sondas Project.

"Due to the favorable outcome of these proceedings, in the 4Q19 results, Petrobras will deduct the amount of R$ 1.3 billion from the provision related to the disputes involving the company Sete Brasil. The company remains in defense of its interests in the ongoing proceedings," Petrobras said.

Related: Sembcorp Marine Discussing Sale Terms for Two Sete Rigs

To remind, Petrobras had planned to lease 28 drilling rigs from Sete in the early 2010s. Sete then ordered seven offshore drilling units worth almost $6 billion from Sembcorp Marine in 2012, and six rigs from Keppel. 

However, the ensuing revelation of a corruption scandal, allegedly involving parties in all four companies, prevented Sete from paying for the ordered goods, initiating a string of arbitration proceedings.

Petrobras and Sete in December 2019 reached an agreement whereby Petrobras would charter only four rigs, and terminate contracts for the remaining 24 units.

The Brazilian oil giant will charter the rigs from Magni Partners, who is now, as part of the rig builders' settlement with Sete, in talks with Keppel and Sembcorp over the terms that will Magni take over the rigs from Sete and pay for the completion of the construction.

Drilling South America Rigs Brazil

Related Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
Spot, the quadruped robot developed by Boston Dynamics, is one of the technologies slated to be tested on Skarv. (Photo: Aker BP)

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv


Trending Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
Shipbuilding
COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

Favorable Ruling for Petrobras in Sete Rig Case

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

Rystad Slashes Oil Demand Forecast on Coronavirus Impact

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine