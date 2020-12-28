Watch: Karish FPSO Mooring System Installation

Dutch offshore installation services company Jumbo has shared a video of its recently completed mooring installation for Energean's Karish gas development in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

On behalf of the main EPCI contractor for Karish offshore works TechnipFMC, Jumbo Offshore transported and installed 14 suction piles (part of a 14-point FPSO mooring system), a tie-in manifold, and a 24-inch deepwater gas sales spool.

Installing the mooring spread for the Energean Power FPSO, Jumbo installed 13 suction piles of 176 tonnes each and one weighing 235 tons.

Joost van der Wiel, Lead Project Engineer at Jumbo, said that installation of the large suction pile was especially challenging and required a specially engineered method in which the pile was first taken down to a depth of 200 meters, where it was hung off a Dyneema pennant.

“We then recovered the hook, reconfigured the crane, picked up the pile from the pennant and began the second lift down to 1,760 metres deep. That’s a record for us and I am very proud of the team that made this happen!”

According to Jumbo, both the deck layout and the two 900-tonne cranes of Jumbo’s offshore construction vessel Fairplayer were reconfigured to enable each part of the installation. This involved the Fairplayer’s deep-water winches being modified to allow installation work down to 3,000 meters deep.

Jumbo installed the components at a depth of 1,760 meters, breaking its own deep-water installation record. Jumbo’s work is scheduled to restart in 2021, with the hook-up and installation of the Energean Power FPSO, the first FPSO ever to operate in the East Mediterranean.

The FPSO is currently under construction at Sembcorp Marine yard in Singapore. First gas from the field is expected in Q4 2021.