Gallery: Heerema's Aegir Installs Module on Woodside's Pluto Alpha Platform

December 17, 2020

Drone photo during installation
Drone photo during installation
Transit from MMHE to Pluto
Transit from MMHE to Pluto
Departure from MMHE
Departure from MMHE

Dutch offshore installation services company Heerema Marine Contractors has, using its heavy lift vessel Aegir, transported and installed the 1650 metric ton water handling module for client TechnipFMC on the Woodside-operated Pluto Alpha offshore platform in Australia.

Aegir picked up the module from the MMHE yard in Johor,  Malaysia, on November 14. From there, Aegir transported the module to the Woodside operated Pluto field and completed the installation within 4 hours. 

The Pluto field is located 190 kilometers northwest of Karratha, Western Australia, in 85 meters of water.

The Pluto A Platform is a not-normally manned platform, and the newly-installed water handling module consists of facilities for water separation and treatment, together with upgraded power generation units.

"This project follows Aegir's success in Qatar with the installation of the Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 project. Now the vessel will receive some upgrades in Singapore in preparation for a busy 2021 portfolio," HMC said in a statement.

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Australia/NZ

