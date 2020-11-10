Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Qatar: Heerema Installs Topsides at Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 Project

November 10, 2020

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Dutch offshore installation firm Heerema Marine Contractors has said that its heavy lift vessel Aegir has completed the installation of North Oil Company’s Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 Project.

Heerema was contracted for the transportation and installation of three topsides and three bridges by PTSC M&C Vietnam, which built the structures at its yard in Vung Tau, Vietnam. 

The work consisted of installing three topsides weighing between 2000 and 2500 metric tons and three bridges weighing between 700-1100 metric tons. 

These were installed onto pre-installed jackets in the Al-Shaheen field located around 80 km north of Ras Laffan, Qatar. Aegir arrived at block 5 of the Al-Shaheen on October 19, and began installing the DC bridge and topside. After that, the EG bridge and topside followed, and finally the project was completed with the FC bridge and topside on October 28, 2020.

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

The Al-Shaheen oil field is Qatar’s largest and has a water depth of 60 meters with facilities consisting of 33 platforms and more than 300+ wells. 

The Al-Shaheen Gallaf 1 scope will support the North Oil Company’s ongoing development of the Al-Shaheen field. North Oil Company is a JV between Qatar Petroleum and Total.

This project is Aegir’s second in Qatar, with the earlier completion of the Qatargas North Field Bravo Living Quarters Expansion project in February.  The vessel will now sail to Singapore to receive some upgrades, before moving on to the next project. 

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Qatar

