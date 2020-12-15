Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro's Positioning Services for Petronas' Suriname Drilling Program

December 15, 2020

Credit: Fugro
Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore services company Fugro has said it has won a contract with Malaysia's Petronas, to provide positioning services for Petronas' exploration program offshore Suriname.

The news comes just days after Petronas said it had discovered hydrocarbons in its Block 52, off Suriname. 

Under the 2-year contract, which has already started,  Fugro is deploying its Starfix precise positioning solution to help ensure safe and efficient transit, anchoring and drilling activities for the program’s semi-submersible rig and support vessels.

"Work on the contract has already begun and executing these services in a restrictive Covid-19 environment has so far posed multiple operational challenges for Fugro," Fugro said.

As an example, the Dutch company explained, both Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago’s international borders were closed ahead of the program’s first rig move in October 2020 but Fugro’s local staff worked with regulators to overcome these hurdles and deliver the surface and subsurface positioning services that PSEPBV needed to safely and accurately position the rig onsite.

As reported last Friday, Petronas said it had made its first offshore discovery offshore Suriname.

The company, as the operator of Block 52, made the hydrocarbon discovery while drilling the Sloanea-1 exploration well.

The Sloanea-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 4,780 meters using Maersk Drilling's Maersk Developer semi-submersible drilling rig.

The exploration well encountered several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone packages with good reservoir qualities in the Campanian section.

"The well data proves excellent calibration of the hydrocarbon potential of the block. Further evaluation is being undertaken to determine the full extent of the discovery," the company said. Petronas operates Block 52 with a 50 percent stake. ExxonMobil owns the remaining 50 percent.

Technology Offshore Energy Drilling Caribbean Rigs

Related Offshore News

(File Photo: Nord Stream 2 - © Axel Schmidt)

Timeline: Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline's Difficult Birth
(Photo: Dominion Energy)

US Defense Bill Affirms Jones Act Applies to Offshore Wind


Trending Offshore News

Fortuna - Credit: Juergen Baack/MarineTraffic.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite...
Offshore
(Photo: Dominion Energy)

US Defense Bill Affirms Jones Act Applies to Offshore Wind
Legal

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Current News

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

Solstad to Provide Supply Vessels for Exxon in Brazil

Solstad to Provide Supply Vessels for Exxon in Brazil

Norway Greenlights Offshore Carbon Storage Project Northern Lights

Norway Greenlights Offshore Carbon Storage Project Northern Lights

Without Sharp Rise in Exploration, World Will Face Long-term Oil Supply Gap

Without Sharp Rise in Exploration, World Will Face Long-term Oil Supply Gap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine