Petronas Hires Maersk Developer Rig for Suriname Drilling

June 30, 2020

Malaysian oil company Petronas has hired Maersk Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig Maersk Developer to drill in Suriname.

The contract is for ar a one-well exploration campaign in Block 52 offshore Suriname. 

Maersk Drilling said Tuesday the contract was expected to start in Q3/Q4 2020, with an estimated duration of 75 days. 

The value of the firm contract is approximately USD 20.4 million, including integrated drilling services, mobilization, and demobilization fees. 

The contract includes an additional one-well option.

“It is great to work for Petronas again with a quick reactivation of Mærsk Developer for this campaign in the exciting Suriname-Guyana basin. This will showcase our ability to smoothly and efficiently establish operations in new jurisdictions, as Mærsk Developer will become the first of our rigs to operate offshore Suriname,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

The Maersk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000ft. It is currently warm-stacked in Aruba after ending its latest contract offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

