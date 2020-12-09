Maersk Drilling Names New CFO

Danish drilling contractor Maersk Drilling on Wednesday said its Board of Directors had appointed Christine Morris as the new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and member of the Executive Management with effect from January 5, 2021.

Morris' appointment comes after the current CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen said in July he'd leave to pursue another opportunity outside Maersk Drilling.

"Christine Morris has solid experience from the oil and gas industry and 25 years of broad finance experience, including CFO and Treasurer positions for US public and private corporations. Christine Morris has a successful track record of leading global finance organizations as well as in-depth experience with capital markets, corporate finance and M&A," the offshore drilling company said.

Morris, 53, has in the past decade held positions with BJ Services, NESR, and Halliburton.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maersk Drilling says: "I am very pleased that Christine Morris will be joining Maersk Drilling. Christine brings strong qualifications and a wealth of experience from publicly listed companies in global industries, including extensive experience from the oil and gas industry. Along with significant execution and management expertise, this makes her an excellent fit for this position.”

Christine Morris says: "I am very excited to join Maersk Drilling as the potential for value creation is significant, given its strong balance sheet, customer relations and operational excellence. I look forward to partnering with Jørn and the team to continue building on the success of the organisation and further increase shareholder value.”

Jesper Ridder Olsen will remain at Maersk Drilling until the end of January 2021 to ensure a smooth handover process.