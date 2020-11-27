Ørsted Fully Commissions 752 MW Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind developer Ørsted said Friday it had fully commissioned the Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The wind farm has a capacity of 752 MW, making it the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands and the second largest operating offshore wind farm in the world, according to Ørsted.

Borssele 1 & 2, Ørsted's first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, provides enough electricity to power one million Dutch households.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, says: "This is an important milestone for the green transformation and for Ørsted. We're proud that we've commissioned our first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, which is among the global frontrunners in the energy transition.

With Borssele 1 & 2 as the first step, we wish to make a significant contribution to the Dutch transition from fossil to renewable energy. We're proud that we completed this large-scale clean energy project on time and within budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining our focus on health and safety."



Facts about Borssele 1 & 2



Owner: Ørsted

Total capacity: 752 MW

Wind turbines: Siemens Gamesa 8 MW

Size of the site: 112 km2

Number of turbines: 94

Foundation: monopiles

Offshore and onshore grid: TSO TenneT

Operational: Q4 2020

Water depth: 14-36m

Distance to coast: 23 km off the coast of Zeeland

Operation and maintenance base: Vlissingen

Capacity: Can power 1 million Dutch households

Main suppliers: Siemens Gamesa, Sif, Bladt, EEW SPC, EEW OSB, and Nexans

Installation: DEME Offshore, Van Oord



