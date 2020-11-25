Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

November 25, 2020

(Photo: PetroVietnam)
(Photo: PetroVietnam)

Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its targeted rate of production this year, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fall in global crude oil prices.

The company, formally known as Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, produced 18.12 million tonnes of crude oil and gas equivalent in the year to Nov. 15, meeting 89% of the yearly target set before the pandemic, it said in a statement.

It produced 10.2 million tonnes of refined petroleum products during the period, meeting 86.5% of its yearly target, the company added.

PetroVietnam is the largest contributor to Vietnam's state budget and often accounts for more than 10% of the Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product.

The company said it paid 61.7 trillion dong ($2.66 billion) to the state budget in the period, without giving comparative figures.


($1 = 23,160 dong)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Energy Production Asia Vietnam

Related Offshore News

Credit: Alexandre/AdobeStock

Rystad: E&P Spending in 2021 Could Reach $380B. Return to...
Illustration: NickEyes/AdobeStock

"No Rush to Decommission," OGUK Says, as Virus, Low Oil...

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

Gulf Marine Contractors Names Finstad Executive VP

Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

PetroVietnam Says Annual Output Unaffected by COVID-19

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jacket Transport Completed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine