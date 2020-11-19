Petrobras Extends Charters for Transocean Drillship Duo

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured contract extensions for two of its 2011-built drillships with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras.

Transocean said Wednesday that Petrobras had exercised a 680-day option for the Deepwater Corcovado drillship, and an 815-day option for the Deepwater Mykonos drillship. Transocean acquired both ultra-deepwater drillships through the acquisition of its rival Ocean Rig in 2018.

The Swiss-based offshore drilling contactor said that, together, two Petrobras contract extensions added around approximately $297 million to Transocean’s backlog. Transocean’s contract backlog was $8.2 billion as of the October 2020 fleet status report.

"Both rigs will continue to operate in Brazil and are subject to annual indexed dayrate escalations," Transocean said.

AIS data shows that the Deepwater Corcovado is on its way to the Mero field, in the Santos Basin. Also according to AIS, the Deepwater Mykonos arrived in Rio de Janeiro from Las Palmas last Wednesday.