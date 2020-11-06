Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hess, BHP Complete $505M Shenzi Field Transaction

November 6, 2020

Shenzi - Credit: Hess Corp.
Shenzi - Credit: Hess Corp.

U.S. oil firm Hess has completed the sale of its interest in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shenzi deepwater oil field to BHP for $505 million.

The deal, announced in October, sees BHP taking over Hess' 28 percent stake in the six-lease development in the U.S. Gulf.

The acquisition brings BHP's interest to 72 percent and will add around 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, of which 90 percent is oil. Spanish oil company Repsol holds the remaining 28 percent stake.

John Hess, CEO of Hess, said the transaction "brings value forward in the current low price environment and further strengthens our cash and liquidity position."

He said the proceeds of the sale would be used to "fund our world-class investment opportunity in Guyana," where the company is a partner in the prolific Stabroek offshore block, operated by ExxonMobil.

 

Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman / MarineTraffic

Apache Plots Fifth Wildcat, Appraisals for Suriname...
Credit: Noreco

Denmark: Total Delays Tyra Field Start-Up Due To Pandemic,...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Hess, BHP Complete $505M Shenzi Field Transaction

Hess, BHP Complete $505M Shenzi Field Transaction

WIND Opens Taiwan Office

WIND Opens Taiwan Office

Fairfield Betula Extends 'Far Symphony' Charter

Fairfield Betula Extends 'Far Symphony' Charter

Kraken Robotics Wraps Third OceanVision Survey Campaign

Kraken Robotics Wraps Third OceanVision Survey Campaign

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine