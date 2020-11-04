Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Ceará Cluster Fields Sale

November 4, 2020

Credit: Petrobras (file image)
Credit: Petrobras (file image)

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has announced the start of the binding phase for the sale of its ownership in shallow-water fields in the Ceará Cluster, located in the state of Ceará, Brazil.

The fields comprising the Ceara Cluster are Tuna, Curimã, Espada, and Xaréu fields in which Petrobras owns 100 percent.

The Ceará Cluster, located at a distance of 30 km from the coast of the state of Ceará, in water depth between 30 and 50 meters, has been in operation since the 1980s.

The average production in 2019 was 4.2 thousand bpd of oil and 76.9 thousand m³/d of gas, through nine fixed platforms.

Petrobras said the sale was in line with the portfolio optimization strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, increasingly concentrating its resources in world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

Petrobras said that potential buyers qualified for the binding phase of the Ceará Cluster sale would receive a process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and the submission of binding proposals.

Activity South America Shallow Water Brazil

Related Offshore News

An FPSO in Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

South America’s Offshore Output Set to Surpass North...
Credit: MHI Vestas

PHOTO: MHI Vestas Delivers Able Seaton Port's 'First-Ever'...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Ceará Cluster Fields Sale

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Ceará Cluster Fields Sale

Subsea Valve Actuator certified for Safety Integrity Level 3

Subsea Valve Actuator certified for Safety Integrity Level 3

Scotland Sets 11GW Offshore Wind Target

Scotland Sets 11GW Offshore Wind Target

Tamarind Buys Rubicon Intrepid FPSO

Tamarind Buys Rubicon Intrepid FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine