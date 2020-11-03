Marine and Offshore Specialist Joins LOC's Longitude Engineering

Longitude, the engineering and design branch of LOC Group, has appointed James Sugden as head of the Marine Systems Engineering team.

Longitude said the appointment expands the company’s expertise in the design and engineering of marine systems on ships, boats, and offshore assets, which Sugden will oversee

Sugden is a registered Chartered Marine Engineer, with over 12 years’ experience in the design of conventional marine and FPSO specific piping, mechanical and electrical systems.

He has worked with several leading companies across the maritime, defense, and offshore Oil & Gas sectors, including BAE Systems, BW Offshore, SBM, Bluewater as well as for shipyards. Sugden joins Longitude from North Oil Company, which operates the giant Al-Shaheen offshore oil field in Qatar, where he was a Marine Engineer.

Based in Longitude’s Newcastle office, Sugden will lead the team across all of the offices in Asia and Europe focussed on newbuild and conversion marine and FPSO projects.

"This appointment will further build Longitude’s strong reputation and broad capabilities in marine operations engineering, design and analysis services for vessel design, modification, and conversion," Longitude said.

Jake Anderson, Managing Director of Longitude Engineering, said: "I am delighted to welcome James to the Longitude team. He has significant experience and expertise within the industry, and his addition to the team will help the Company achieve its future ambitions of providing a complete design service for marine and offshore asset owners. This appointment comes at an exciting time for the company as we continue to focus on being at the forefront of the industry”