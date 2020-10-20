OHT's Offshore Wind Vessel to Feature Kongsberg Pile Gripper Guidance System

Kongsberg Maritime, under a contract with maritime services and solutions provider MacGregor, will deliver a Pile Gripper Guidance System (PGGS) for OHT's offshore wind foundation installation vessel Alfa Lift.

The Alfa Lift will be the world’s largest custom-built offshore wind foundation installation vessel, equipped with a 3,000t main crane. The ship’s 10,000+ m² ‘smart’ deck will carry up to 14 XL monopiles per voyage and will also be fully submersible to a depth of 14.66m. The vessel, currently under construction in China, is scheduled for delivery in 2021,

MacGregor will deliver a motion-compensated pile gripper frame for the vessel, while Kongsberg's PGGS will integrate the gripper with the other KM systems on board the OHT Alfa Lift.

Kongsberg's dual-redundant dynamic positioning system will interface with its chief marine automation system and Kongsberg's thruster control system. The vessel will also feature Kongsberg's integrated navigation system which provides a single user interface for the ship’s multiple connected systems.

Birger Evensen, Sales Director Offshore, Kongsberg Maritime said: "Working closely with MacGregor, we have developed an innovative solution that improves the efficiency of foundation installation vessels by replacing lengthy, temporary mooring processes with full DP, in combination with an integrated guidance system and hydraulic frame mechanism."

"By removing the need for temporary mooring procedures during installation operations, the solution will enhance safety, productivity and mission consistency, generating substantial savings in time and money for the specialist transport and installation contractor OHT. In time, these positive changes will be reflected in a wider sense when the concept is rolled out across the offshore wind energy market," Kongsberg Maritime said.





