OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

September 14, 2020

Credit: OHT
Norwegian firm Offshore Heavy Transports has secured more work at Equinor's and SSE's giant Dogger Bank offshore wind development project in the UK.

To remind, OHT had in July signed a contract for the transportation and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank A, using the Alfa Lift vessel, currently under construction in China.

On Monday, OHT revealed it had also won the contract for the second phase - Dogger Bank B.

"The project will be a continuation for OHT’s specialist new build vessel Alfa Lift after completing installation work on Dogger Bank A. Alfa Lift will transport and install all monopile foundations and transition pieces for each of the two 1.2GW phases of the project between 2022 and 2024," OHT said in a statement.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed by SSE Renewables and Equinor, with first power expected in 2023. 

The OHT contract awards are subject to Dogger Bank A and B reaching financial close, which is expected in late 2020.

Apart from its standard heavy-lift transportation business, and soon its new wind turbine foundation installation business when the Alfa Lift is delivered, OHT has recently announced its entry into the offshore wind turbine installation market.

The company in July said it had entered into a binding Heads of Agreement with China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) in Jiangsu, China for the construction of two wind turbine generator (WTG) installation vessels.

