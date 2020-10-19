Outgoing Ørsted CEO Poulsen to Join AP Moller

Henrik Poulsen, CEO of offshore wind giant Ørsted, who recently announced his decision to step down after eight years with the firm, will join Denmark's maritime giant AP Moller Holding.

The A.P. Moller Group comprises of A.P. Moller - Maersk, Danske Bank, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Product Tankers, KK Wind Solutions and A.P. Moller Capital. A.P. Moller Holding is the parent company of the Group.

Poulsen will join AP Moller Holding (APMH) as a Senior Advisor and member of its Investment Committee on February 1, 2021.

In his new position, Poulsen will provide advice related to investments in businesses targeting the transition to a sustainable society and the broader circular economy.

Maersk said that Poulsen would work closely with A.P. Moller Holding’s team on strategy, execution, portfolio and ownership matters.

"The overarching objective is to support the renewal of the A.P. Moller Group, by acquiring and developing leading companies supported by secular long term growth rates that also have a positive impact on society (‘nyttig virksomhed’)," Maersk said.

'Fantastic record of company transformations'

Maersk reminded of Poulsen's significant leadership experience in transforming large corporates, adding that Ørsted has recently been ranked as the most sustainable company in the world.

Robert Maersk Uggla, CEO, A.P. Moller Holding: “I am very excited that Henrik Poulsen will join our team. Few corporate leaders come close to his fantastic record of company transformations. A.P. Moller Holding aspires to be a highly engaged owner, combining societal development and strong corporate values, with a focus on long term economic value creation. I am confident that Henrik will become a hugely valuable contributor and team player on our journey ahead."

Poulsen said: “I am delighted to join A.P. Moller Holding as Senior Advisor and become part of the A.P. Moller Holding team’s efforts to develop businesses that will drive profitable, long-term growth and contribute to the sustainable development of society. Having spent the past 8 years focusing on renewable power generation, I am excited about this opportunity to work with investments in other areas. I very much look forward

to supporting the A.P. Moller Group's portfolio renewal, building on its unique industrial strength and enduring values.”

Jan T. Nielsen, Chief Investment Officer, A.P. Moller Holding: “We work in partnership with high performing company Boards, management teams and other owners. Henrik Poulsen complements our team in many ways, with his strong integrity, unique background of investment experience, and transformational corporate leadership. He will become a very valued partner not just to A.P. Moller Holding, but also to several of our portfolio companies. We are all very excited to start working with Henrik.’

Ørsted in September announced it had elected Mads Nipper as its new CEO. Nipper, who joins Ørsted from his position of CEO and President of Grundfos, one of the largest pump manufacturers in the world, will take over as Ørsted CEO on January 1, 2020.