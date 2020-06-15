Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted CEO Poulsen to Step Down

June 15, 2020

Henrik Poulsen (Photo: Ørsted)
Henrik Poulsen (Photo: Ørsted)

Ørsted Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen has resigned after eight years at the helm of the Danish offshore wind farm developer, the company said on Monday.

Poulsen, who became Ørsted CEO in 2012, spearheaded the group's transformation from a diversified utility with oil and gas activities into the world's s biggest developer of offshore wind farms.

"We regret his decision to resign as CEO of Ørsted, but we, of course, respect his wish to free up more time for other activities," board chairman Thomas Thune Andersen said.

"Henrik has led a profound and highly successful transformation of Ørsted over the past eight years."

The company is in the middle of a $30 billion investment program as it seeks to become one of a handful of future "renewable majors" leading a shift away from fossil fuels.

The board of directors has started a process to find a replacement and will look both internally and outside the company, it said in a statement, adding that Poulsen would stay on until Jan. 31 at the latest.

Additionally, Poulsen was nominated for a seat on Ørsted's board, which will be on the agenda at the company's next annual general meeting in March, 2021.

Poulsen said he had not made any decisions about his future yet, but said his sole focus would be on leaving his role as chief executive "in an orderly fashion and without missing a beat".

"I'll find other challenges where I can make a contribution. Time will show where, when, and what type of role," he said.

Ørsted said Poulsen's resignation would not affect Ørsted's financial guidance nor its expected investment level this year.

Poulsen's resignation was announced after the Danish stock market closed on Monday.


(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)

Join World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar on June 17, 2020. Register here.

People Renewable Energy Industry News Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Join a webinar on June 17, 2020 for the global release of a major new market study on the depth, breadth and growth prospects of the Offshore Wind Market -- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UR5uY1boTOKdAAcAXDbR4g © zozulinskyi/AdobeStock

The Emerging U.S. Offshore Wind Industry in a...
Image Credit: Norwegian Offshore Wind Cluster

Norway Opens Two Areas for Offshore Wind in the North Sea


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; A jack-up drilling rig - Credit: Lukasz Z, AdobeStock

Saudi Aramco Suspends Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Rig
Middle East
Illustration only: BP's Clair Ridge platform in the UK - Credit: BP

BP Lowers Oil Outlook. Expects to Take up to $17.5B...
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Exxon Cuts Guyana Crude Output to Avoid Gas Flaring

Exxon Cuts Guyana Crude Output to Avoid Gas Flaring

Ørsted CEO Poulsen to Step Down

Ørsted CEO Poulsen to Step Down

New Guidance for Carrying Methanol on OSVs

New Guidance for Carrying Methanol on OSVs

New Zealand Raises Oil Spill Insurance Requirements

New Zealand Raises Oil Spill Insurance Requirements

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine