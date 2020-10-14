Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Borr Drilling Names Veteran Oilfield Services Exec as New CFO

October 14, 2020

Illustration - A Borr Drilling rig - Credit: Simon Wolf/MarineTraffic.com
Illustration - A Borr Drilling rig - Credit: Simon Wolf/MarineTraffic.com

Jack-up drilling rig contractor Borr Drilling has appointed Christoph Bausch as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Francis Millet with effect from November 1, 2020.

Previously, Bausch served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Weatherford, stepping down from the position in November 2019.

Before his tenure at Weatherford, and since May of 2011, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial officer of Archer Limited, an oilfield services company publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange. 

Before his role at Archer Limited, Bausch served as a Global Finance Director of Transocean, after having a 20-year international career with Schlumberger, where he held senior financial positions in global and regional capacities in the U.S., the U.A.E., France, Mexico, Venezuela, and Germany across a number of business segments covering operations, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Bausch holds an M.B.A. degree from the University of Mannheim, Germany.

Welcoming the new CFO, Borr Drilling CEO Patrick Schorn said: "I am pleased to announce Christoph as the new Chief Financial Officer of Borr Drilling. Christoph has been Chief Financial Officer of NYSE and OSE listed oilfield service companies for many years and brings extensive industry and financial experience. His deep knowledge of the contract drilling business combined with his experience in financial restructuring will be of tremendous help to support Borr's strategic plans in a challenging operating environment. I also want to thank Francis for his dedication and many contributions to Borr's significant development during this critical time."

Bausch, CFO designate said: "I am honored to have the opportunity to support the strong team at Borr Drilling and I look forward to working with Patrick, and the Borr Drilling team and its stakeholders to unlock the value of Borr's uniquely positioned asset base in the coming years as the industry recovers."

