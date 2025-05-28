Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition Announced in Collaboration With LNG Producer Consumer Conference 2025

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has confirmed that the LNG PCC 2025 will be held on June20 , in collaboration with the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, organized by dmg events.

The LNG PCC 2025 will take place on the final day of the three-day Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition (June 18-20) at Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 7. The LNG PCC was launched in 2012 as a platform to enhance cooperation between LNG producers and consumers. It serves as a platform for both sectors to discuss and set the direction for future natural gas and LNG initiatives.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, added: “The collaboration of LNG PCC with the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition provides an exceptional platform for high-level dialogue and investment mobilization. This collaboration will deepen global cooperation to ensure LNG remains a competitive, secure, and cleaner energy source supporting the world’s economic growth.”

Bringing together LNG ministers, corporate executives, energy buyers, traders, and infrastructure leaders, this co-location strengthens Japan’s position as a central hub for LNG trade and dialogue.

LNG PCC 2025 is open exclusively to invited stakeholders. Please refer the website for the further detail. https://lngpcc.go.jp/ To participate in Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition and explore the full program, including the Strategic Summit, Technical Conference, and exhibitor list, register at www.japanenergyevent.com.