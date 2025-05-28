Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition Announced in Collaboration With LNG Producer Consumer Conference 2025

© Rothman & Roman
© Rothman & Roman

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has confirmed that the LNG PCC 2025 will be held on June20 , in collaboration with the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, organized by dmg events.

The LNG PCC 2025 will take place on the final day of the three-day Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition (June 18-20) at Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 7. The LNG PCC was launched in 2012 as a platform to enhance cooperation between LNG producers and consumers. It serves as a platform for both sectors to discuss and set the direction for future natural gas and LNG initiatives.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, added: “The collaboration of LNG PCC with the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition provides an exceptional platform for high-level dialogue and investment mobilization. This collaboration will deepen global cooperation to ensure LNG remains a competitive, secure, and cleaner energy source supporting the world’s economic growth.”

Bringing together LNG ministers, corporate executives, energy buyers, traders, and infrastructure leaders, this co-location strengthens Japan’s position as a central hub for LNG trade and dialogue.

LNG PCC 2025 is open exclusively to invited stakeholders. Please refer the website for the further detail. https://lngpcc.go.jp/ To participate in Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition and explore the full program, including the Strategic Summit, Technical Conference, and exhibitor list, register at www.japanenergyevent.com.

