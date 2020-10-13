Cathie, BGS to Develop Ground Model for Two Scottish Offshore Wind Farms

Offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy, Cathie and the British Geological Survey have won a contract with offshore wind developer SSE Renewables to develop a ground model for the FEED design of Berwick Bank and Marr Bank offshore wind farms in Scotland.

Located off the East coast of Scotland at the mouth of the Firth of Forth, the proposed site of the Berwick Bank and Marr Bank Windfarms [formerly Seagreen 2&3 ] is complex and has been subjected to multiple glaciations, Cathie said.

Cathie and the British Geological Survey (BGS) will develop a regional ground model that will be used to mitigate seabed risk and to drive the engineering and development options for the projects.

The ground model developed by the joint team will be used to inform subsequent geotechnical survey campaign strategies and provide the basis upon which geotechnical designs for the two sites can be developed going forward.

"The geospatial nature of the modeling will provide an invaluable insight into the engineering geological hazards and conditions of the past that could have a bearing on the development," Cathie said.

"BGS has a track record of reconstruction of past environments as well as extensive knowledge of the geological history of the area. Cathie will bring their unique insight in the development, engineering, and construction of offshore wind farms, in addition to a decade of geoscience and geotechnical engineering experience on Seagreen Alpha and Bravo, immediately north of the modeling area," Cathie added.

Business Development Director for Cathie, Gareth Ellery said, “This collaboration between Cathie and BGS offers a unique combination of best-in-class understanding of the geological formation and shaping of the Firth of Forth Zone with specific understanding of the influence the geological context has on geotechnical engineering for offshore wind farm infrastructure, thanks to our 75GW experience of offshore wind projects worldwide and experience in the Seagreen zone”.

Dr. Tracy Shimmield of the British Geological Survey and Director of the Lyell Centre, a partnership between BGS and Heriot-Watt University, said, “BGS is delighted to have been awarded this important contract jointly with Cathie. Our combined expertise in this area will ensure that the wind farm project is a success structurally while also supporting the continued development of renewable energy in Scotland.”

The proposed installed capacity of the Berwick Bank wind farm and Marr Bank wind farm could be between 1400MW and 2300MW and 900MW and 1,850MW, respectively. The proposals, if consented, could be one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world.