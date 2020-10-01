Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Drydocks Starts Building SPM Buoy for Orwell Offshore

October 1, 2020

Credit: Drydocks World
Credit: Drydocks World

Dubai-based Drydocks World has started construction of a single point mooring buoy for Orwell Offshore's “Lekki SPM Project.”

The SPM is planned to be installed in the petroleum product handling facility at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Orwell has won the contract for the fabrication which includes the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and installation of the Buoy by Pinnacle Oil & Gas; aiming to develop the petroleum product handling facility in Nigeria.

The Buoy is 16.5 meters in diameter and 10.6 meters high, weighing around 290 Tons.

Drydocks World's scope of fabrication includes bulk procurement, fabrication engineering, assembly, machining, inspection, mechanical completion, testing and load-out of the SPM Buoy. The project is scheduled to be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

When completed, the proposed mooring facilities will transfer petroleum products through pipelines between the offshore mooring facilities and the onshore storage terminal. The buoy will be capable of loading and offloading, up to 150,000 DWT tanker.

Offshore Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: Orsted

Charter Signed for First-ever U.S.-flagged Jones Act...
Johan Sverdrup platform - Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor

Norway: Oil Workers Strike Could Shut Large Offshore Field


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo: Seadrill)

Seadrill Replaces CEO
People
Illustration - Credit: Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Shell to Cut Up to 9000 Jobs
Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Noble Shareholders Set to Approve $4.2B Chevron Deal

Noble Shareholders Set to Approve $4.2B Chevron Deal

BP, Golar Agree 11-month Delay for Gimi FLNG

BP, Golar Agree 11-month Delay for Gimi FLNG

Konecranes and Cargotec to Merge

Konecranes and Cargotec to Merge

TechnipFMC Nets 'Large' Subsea Order from Exxon for Payara Development in Guyana

TechnipFMC Nets 'Large' Subsea Order from Exxon for Payara Development in Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine