Drydocks Starts Building SPM Buoy for Orwell Offshore

Dubai-based Drydocks World has started construction of a single point mooring buoy for Orwell Offshore's “Lekki SPM Project.”

The SPM is planned to be installed in the petroleum product handling facility at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Orwell has won the contract for the fabrication which includes the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and installation of the Buoy by Pinnacle Oil & Gas; aiming to develop the petroleum product handling facility in Nigeria.

The Buoy is 16.5 meters in diameter and 10.6 meters high, weighing around 290 Tons.

Drydocks World's scope of fabrication includes bulk procurement, fabrication engineering, assembly, machining, inspection, mechanical completion, testing and load-out of the SPM Buoy. The project is scheduled to be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

When completed, the proposed mooring facilities will transfer petroleum products through pipelines between the offshore mooring facilities and the onshore storage terminal. The buoy will be capable of loading and offloading, up to 150,000 DWT tanker.