Nexans' Umbilicals for Senegal's First Offshore Oil Project

Offshore cable solutions provider Nexans will deliver subsea umbilicals for Senegal's first offshore oil field, the Sangomar.

Subsea 7 awarded Nexans a contract to design and manufacture 46km of umbilicals for the Woodside-operated field. Subsea 7 is the main contractor responsible for the integrated subsea production systems serving the Sangomar project.

Nexans said that the umbilicals would be built at its in Halden facility in Norway. The umbilicals will provide hydraulic, control, and instrumentation services for an FPSO to be installed at the field and for associated subsea infrastructure.

Nexans will deliver 13,471 meters of dynamic umbilicals which will be installed from north to south. It will also provide 9.503 meters of main static umbilicals, 8,719 meters of production infield umbilicals, and 14,650 meters of injection infield umbilicals in the subsequent four phases of development. Nexans did not provide financial details of the deal.

The $4.2 billion Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Sangomar field was taken at the start of 2020 and the field development work has started.

Located 2km below the seabed floor, the Sangomar field is spread over 400km², in water depths of 700 to 1,400 meters.

The phased development includes the installation of a Modec-supplied FPSO facility and subsea infrastructure that will be designed to facilitate subsequent development phases. These options include potential gas export to Senegal and future subsea tie-backs to other fields.

The recoverable hydrocarbon reserves of the Sangomar field total approximately 500 million barrels of oil. The field is planned to be brought online in 2023. This will be Senegal's first offshore oil field in production.