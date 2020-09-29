Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sovcomflot Returns Seismic Vessel to Polarcus

September 29, 2020

Ivan Gubkin - Credit: Sovcomflot
Ivan Gubkin - Credit: Sovcomflot

Russian firm Sovcomflot has returned the offshore seismic vessel Ivan Gubkin to its owner Polarcus.

The 14-streamer 3D seismic vessel - originally named Polarcus Amani - had been on a charter with Sovcomflot since 2017 and should've stayed with Sovcomflot for five and a half years.

However, the two companies earlier this month agreed for Sovcomflot to extend the contract for Polarcus' other seismic vessel the Vyacheslav Tikhonov - which has worked for SCF since 2011 - and shorten the contract term for the Ivan Gubkin.

"Sovcomflot completed the redelivery process for the [Ivan Gubkin] on 25 September 2020. The vessel has been renamed Polarcus Amani and will remain stacked in Lyngdal, Norway until market conditions support reactivation," Polarcus said Monday.

According to Polarcus, the Russian company continues to evaluate seismic acquisition opportunities for the Ivan Gubkin (now Polarcus Amani) vessel in 2021. 

"Polarcus is assessing opportunities for Polarcus Amani as a source vessel and/or streamer vessel in the international market," Polarcus said.

Vessels Russia Activity Norway Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

Render of OHT's Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel - Credit: OHT

OHT set for Merkur Market Debut
Illustration by alexyz3d / AdobeStock

Rystad: Demand for Offshore Trunklines to Drop 26%. Middle...


Trending Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Congress Passes Bill Supporting Jones Act Enforcement in...
Legal
President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, to board Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Trump Extends Offshore Drilling Ban in North Carolina,...
Drilling

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

JDR to Link Two Azeri Platforms with Fiber Optic Power Cable

JDR to Link Two Azeri Platforms with Fiber Optic Power Cable

Baker Hughes Lands Major Order in Qatar for North Field East Project

Baker Hughes Lands Major Order in Qatar for North Field East Project

Petrobras' Tupi Field Output Hits Two Billion Barrels Mark

Petrobras' Tupi Field Output Hits Two Billion Barrels Mark

Azerbaijan: Socar Says Oil & Gas Facilities Unaffected by Conflict

Azerbaijan: Socar Says Oil & Gas Facilities Unaffected by Conflict

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine