Equinor Discovers Oil and Gas at Swisher Prospect

September 29, 2020

West Hercules rig -Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor
Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has discovered oil and gas at its Swisher prospect in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Recoverable resources are estimated to be in the range of 2-6 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent, or around to 13-38 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Equinor said that the wells 35/11-24 S, 35/11-24 A and 35/11-24 B were drilled around 7 kilometers west of the Fram field and 130 kilometers northwest of Bergen. Equinor is the operator of the project, with its partners being Wellesley and Petoro.

"The discovery demonstrates the importance of continuous learning. Based on investment in new data and exploration wells that Equinor drilled last year, we have developed a new understanding of the underground in one of the most mature and developed areas on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS)," Equinor said.

“This strongly indicates that it is still possible to prove new and profitable resources that can utilize existing infrastructure on the NCS,” says Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway.

The water depth in the area is 356 meters. The wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned. The licensees will evaluate the discovery for a potential tie-in to existing infrastructure in the area.

The wells were drilled by the West Hercules drilling rig, which will proceed to drill wildcat well 6407/1-8 S in the Apollonia prospect in production license 263 D in the Norwegian Sea.

Swisher map - Credit: Equinor

