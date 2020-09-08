Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Rejoins Chevron Board

September 8, 2020

Image Credit: U.S. Embassy in Russia
Jon Huntsman Jr., the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and the former Governor of Utah, has been re-elected to Chevron's board of directors.

Huntsman, 60, was a member of the U.S. oil company's board from 2014 to 2017, serving on the Audit Committee, the Board Nominating and Governance Committee, and the Public Policy Committee during his tenure. He then resigned to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

Chevron said Tuesday that Huntsman had been re-elected to the company's board of directors, effective on September 15, 2020, and that he would serve on the Management Compensation Committee and the Public Policy Committee.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Jon back to Chevron’s board,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. "Jon’s international experience, knowledge of our business, and leadership strengthens the company and benefits our shareholders."

Huntsman served as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia from 2017 through 2019. He served as Chairman of the Atlantic Council, a nonprofit that promotes leadership and engagement in international affairs, from 2014 until 2017. 

He was Chairman of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that financially supports research, education and patient care initiatives at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah from 2012 until 2017. 

Huntsman served in the administrations of five Presidents and was a candidate for the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2011. 

He served as U.S. Ambassador to China from 2009 until 2011 and two consecutive terms as Governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009. Prior to his service as Governor, he served as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Asia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the University of Pennsylvania.

