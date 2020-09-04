Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PDVSA Says Idled Nabarima FSO in 'Satisfactory' Condition

September 4, 2020

Credit: Cornelius Bustraan/MarineTraffic
Credit: Cornelius Bustraan/MarineTraffic

An idled oil storage facility off Venezuela's eastern coast is in "satisfactory" condition, an official with state company Petroleos de Venezuela said, after a series of incidents in recent months raised concerns about environmental hazards.

About 1.3 million barrels of Corocoro crude have been stuck for over a year aboard the Nabarima FSO (floating storage and offloading facility), part of the Petrosucre joint venture between PDVSA, as the company is known, and Italy's Eni SpA, as U.S. sanctions have complicated the nation's exports.

With no operating crew on board, in July the vessel presented an 8% incline that created the risk of a spill, and in late August a sea water leak led to flooding in the engine room. Both issues were resolved.

In the company's first public comments on the issue, PDVSA offshore executive director Pedro Figuera said in a late Wednesday night tweet that the vessel "complied with environmental and operational standards."

"The conditions of normalcy and operational reliability of the Nabarima vessel have been deemed satisfactory," Figuera wrote, along with a video of workers aboard the vessel.

Eni had said earlier on Wednesday that the vessel was "stable" and that it was evaluating options to offload the crude, some of which would need authorization under the U.S. sanctions regime.

The concern over the Nabarima comes a month after an oil slick, which opposition lawmakers said came from PDVSA's El Palito refinery, washed up on the shores of Morrocoy national park in western Venezuela, known for pristine beaches and sensitive mangroves. 

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Alistair Bell)

Industry News Activity South America Floating Production Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: Prosafe (File Photo)

Prosafe, Shell Agree New Terms for Safe Zephyrus Flotel...
Credit: SapuraOMV

SapuraOMV Brings Online Bakong Gas Field Offshore Malaysia


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico
Production
Equinor 3D illustration, Produced by Render AS

Equinor's Johan Castberg FPSO Faces Delays as "Weld and...
Offshore

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Woodside, Cairn Ink Binding Deal for Senegal Oil Field Rights Transfer

Woodside, Cairn Ink Binding Deal for Senegal Oil Field Rights Transfer

C-Innovation Installs Stem Clamps on BP's Mad Dog Spar

C-Innovation Installs Stem Clamps on BP's Mad Dog Spar

MMA Offshore Nets Long-Term Charter Extension with Woodside for AHT Duo

MMA Offshore Nets Long-Term Charter Extension with Woodside for AHT Duo

Petronas to Increase Role of Renewables in its Portfolio as it Posts Quarterly Loss

Petronas to Increase Role of Renewables in its Portfolio as it Posts Quarterly Loss

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine