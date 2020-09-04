ARO Drilling Names New CEO

ARO Drilling, a Saudi-focused offshore drilling joint venture between Valaris and Saudi Aramco, has appointed new CEO.

The offshore drilling company said via social media that Derek Kent was named as its Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Kelly McHenry.

Kent, who has served as VP Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific at Valaris, said: "To be offered the CEO position in ARO is a very humbling experience for both me and my family and I am excited to take hold of the reins of this incredible company. Like all of us, it is a choice to be part of this work team, one that I am looking forward to because I truly believe ARO has embarked on the journey to becoming the premier drilling company in the kingdom."

"We have an incredible opportunity for growth and innovation as we start our self-funded new build program, working in partnership with the world’s largest and most reputable oil company Saudi Aramco whilst providing sustainable long-term career paths for our people," Kent said.

Per the company's website, ARO Drilling currently operates 16 jack-up rigs (owned and leased). The company has committed to acquiring up to 20 new build jack-up rigs over 10 years in order to meet Saudi Aramco’s offshore drilling requirements in the Kingdom.

Earlier this year, ARO Drilling, ordered two Letourneau Super 116E Class offshore jack-up drilling units from International Maritime Industries.

The offshore drilling contractor said that the delivery of the first rig was likely to be in Q1 2022, while the second rig will be delivered in Q2 2022.