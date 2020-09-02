Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Considering Global Job Cuts after Lay-Off Plan in Australia Revealed

September 2, 2020

(Photo: ExxonMobil)
(Photo: ExxonMobil)

Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible worldwide job cuts, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary lay-off program in Australia.

Exxon is the latest oil major to embark on axing jobs spurred by a historic collapse in fuel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has slashed capital spending this year by 30% to around $23 billion and said in August it planned both capital and operating expense cuts to defend its dividend after reporting losses in the first and second quarters.

"We have evaluations underway on a country-by-country basis to assess possible additional efficiencies to right-size our business and make it stronger for the future," spokesman Casey Norton, based at the company headquarters in Irving, Texas, said in emailed comments to Reuters.

The comments mark a shift, after Exxon told Reuters in July it had no plans for layoffs due to the pandemic and no percentage targets to reduce its workforce through this year's employee reviews.

In Australia, Exxon said on Wednesday it had completed a review of its current and future project work in the country and was seeking volunteers to quit the company.

"This program will ensure the company manages through these unprecedented market conditions," it said in a statement.

The company did not say what percentage of its workforce it was seeking to cut, but said in Australia it would consider all employees who expressed an interest in voluntary redundancy.

"Until other study work is complete, it would be premature to draw conclusions for other countries," Norton said.

Exxon is looking to sell its 50% stake in the Bass Strait oil and gas joint venture in southeastern Australia, which analysts have estimated could fetch up to $3 billion.

Analysts have speculated it could also sell or close its Altona plant in Melbourne, Australia's oldest refinery.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

Energy People Activity Australia/NZ Jobs People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...
Image: CIMC (File Photo)

Neptune Energy Extends Deepsea Yantai Rig Contract to Late...


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Exxon Considering Global Job Cuts after Lay-Off Plan in Australia Revealed

Exxon Considering Global Job Cuts after Lay-Off Plan in Australia Revealed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine