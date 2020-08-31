Principle Power Joins DeepWind Cluster

Principle Power, the developer of WindFloat - a floating wind turbine foundation - will join the DeepWind, a Scottish supply chain cluster, described as the largest offshore wind representative body in Scotland with over 400 members.

According to the DeepWind cluster's website info, its main purpose is to help its members achieve greater benefit from the current and future development of offshore wind in the UK and internationally.

The cluster specializes in fixed and floating offshore wind in deeper waters, usually considered to be greater than a 40m depth.

Principle Power said: "The DeepWind Cluster provides an excellent vehicle for Principle Power to further deepen its relationship with local and international stakeholders and suppliers in order to drive the floating wind industry forward in the UK, particularly in the context of the current ScotWind leasing round."

Cian Conroy, Principle Power Senior Manager said: "In our work last year as part of the Renewable UK/Scottish Renewables Floating Wind Task Force we highlighted the potential for floating wind to grow the market for UK skills, products, and expertise. By participating in and supporting the work of the DeepWind Cluster, running in parallel with the awarding and development of the ScotWind sites, this will be a key enabler of the energy transition in the UK.

"Next month, we mark the two-year anniversary of the first WindFloat turbine of the Kincardine project beginning to deliver power and are looking forward to the installation of the five WindFloat units that will comprise Phase II," Conroy said.

"During this time, the potential for the cluster in the North East of Scotland has become more evident as we have grown our team, drawing upon the skills of the North Sea oil and gas and fixed wind sectors. As the floating wind sector continues to expand, we believe these synergies will provide further opportunities for transfer of skills, technology and services from the oil and gas sector to floating offshore wind “ he said

Commenting on PrinciplePower joining the cluster, Paul O’Brien, DeepWind Cluster Manager said: "We are thrilled to have Principle Power join our cluster bringing with them their industry-leading technical expertise in floating offshore wind along with their significant operational track record. We look forward to working with Principle Power and the rest of our members on unlocking the potential of deep-water offshore wind in the UK.

"Involving international companies, such as Principle Power, in our cluster is key to developing a competitive and resilient local supply chain that will create jobs and contribute towards the revitalization of our coastal regions and help maintain Scotland’s lead in the development of the floating wind sector," he said.

