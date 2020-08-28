Shearwater Geo to Shoot Seismic for Total in Mauritania

French oil giant Total has hired marine seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices for a 3D survey project in Mauritania.

The Norway-based seismic acquisition company said Friday that the contract was for a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and Fast Track processing project.

"This award confirms that our strong client focus and leadership of the consolidation in the marine geophysical industry, has positioned us well to navigate through these challenging times,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

The exploration survey covers 6,000 sq. km in the C15 and C31 Blocks using an ultra-wide tow Flexisource configuration, the largest triple source spread to date, together with Fast Track processing enabled by Shearwater’s proprietary Reveal software.

The two-and-a-half-month survey is scheduled to commence in Q3 2020, adding to other recent activity in North West Africa for Shearwater, and will be carried out by the SW Empress vessel. The vessel was previously known under the name of Polar Empress

"Shearwater has had strong activity in North West Africa, and we are pleased to return for this survey for Total in Mauritania,” said the Shearwater CEO.

The contract comes just a day after Shearwater announced a new contract with CGG in the Northern North Sea, for the SW Amundsen vessel. Read more on that here.

Worth noting, Shearwater's survey with Total in Mauritania, is the second seismic deal for the West Africa region announced in as many days. Namely, the seismic surveyor Polarcus said Thursday it had won a survey project in West Africa too.