Gas Flow Resumes via Nord Stream Pipeline after Maintenance Complete

Gas flow has resumed via the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea, carrying Russian gas to Germany, after completion of annual maintenance works.

Nord Stream AG, the company running the pipeline, said this week that all planned maintenance works on the twin-gas pipeline were completed on time.

"After the temporary shutdown of the pipeline system, gas transmission resumed on 26 July 2020 and the full capacity of both lines is available again to fulfill all transport nominations," Nord Stream AG said.

“For the eighth consecutive year, Nord Stream planned the annual shutdown thoroughly to ensure the efficient inspection and maintenance of the pipeline system, which is a key element of our long-term Pipeline Integrity Management Strategy,” said Taeke Keja, Maintenance Director of Nord Stream AG.

In 2019, the 1,224 kilometers long Nord Stream pipeline transported 58.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas. The pipeline stretches from Vyborg, Russia to Lubmin near Greifswald, Germany.