OWC Opens Office in Poland to Support Offshore Wind Growth

Offshore wind consultancy OWC has set up an office in Poland to support offshore wind developments in the Baltic Sea. Lukasz Sikorski has been appointed manager of the office.

"Offshore wind is growing fast globally and the recent sudden drop in oil prices has fuelled interest in offshore renewables further. Earlier this year the Polish government handed in the offshore wind act that outlines more than 10GW of capacity to be awarded by 2028 into parliament. We want to support the Polish wind industry and create jobs locally by doing so,” says Wilhelm Sander, director of OWC, a technical advisor, engineering and project management consultancy to the offshore renewables sector.

To head up its new office in Warsaw, Poland, OWC has appointed experienced offshore wind consultant Lukasz Sikorski.

Sikorski has 13 years’ experience, including offshore engineering roles for DNV GL as well as site and project manager roles with Iberdrola.

Lukasz Sikorski - Credit: OWC

"Lukasz has been involved with a great variety of wind project development work, including construction and operation, feasibility studies, and technical reviews of wind farms, due diligence, projects financing, and risk evaluations. He is a great asset to any wind farm developer in the Baltic Sea,” adds Sander.

In recent months, OWC has announced plans to set up offices in Tokyo and Seoul to support the emerging offshore wind markets in Japan and South Korea.

Since its inception in 2011, OWC claims to have has been involved in a total of 50.6 GW of offshore wind projects worldwide.

Poland's government signed earlier this month a letter of intent with lobby groups and industry to collaborate on developing offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea as the country seeks to reduce its reliance on coal.