Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Polish Gov't and Industry Agree to Jointly Develop Baltic Wind Power

July 2, 2020

Illustration only - Credit:bphoto/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit:bphoto/AdobeStock

Poland's government signed on Wednesday a letter of intent with lobby groups and industry to collaborate on developing offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea as the country seeks to reduce its reliance on coal.

Poland, which generates almost 80% of its electricity from coal, is under European Union pressure to reduce carbon emissions and the government hopes the planned Baltic wind farms, followed by a nuclear power station, will help.

"This is a huge economic opportunity," Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka told a press conference before he and other ministers signed the letter of intent with lobby groups including the Polish Wind Energy Association (PWEA) and Polish Offshore Wind Energy Society.

Poland expects to have its first wind farm production in 2025. It sees the total offshore wind capacity at 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2040.

"We welcome the commitment of the ministers, which shows a shared pursuit of these goals...Poland has a chance to become a leader in the Baltic Sea with a potential of up to 28 GW by 2050," said Janusz Gajowiecki, the president of the Polish Wind Energy Association (PWEA).

He added that potential investment in Polish offshore wind, valued at around 130 billion zlotys ($32.7 billion), could become a key driver for the economy. The industry says that the construction of 10 GW of offshore wind farms will create over 60,000 jobs and add 54 billion zlotys to the economy.

State-run PGE, which is Poland's biggest power producer, mostly from lignite, plans to build three Baltic wind farms with a total capacity of 3.5 GW. Other state-run groups are also investing, including Enea and PKN Orlen.

The project is attracting foreign companies too, including Denmark's Orsted and Spain's Iberdrola. ($1 = 3.9746 zlotys) 


(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Editing by Joanna Plucinska and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Poland

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

For illustration; Image by agrarmotive/AdobeStock

Is Asia’s Offshore Wind Sector Ready For Take-off?
Illustration by freshidea / AdobeStock

DNV GL: Oil Demand, CO2 Emissions Probably Peaked in 2019


Trending Offshore News

Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Armed Group Attacks FPSO, Kidnaps Crew in Nigeria
Offshore
(File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa Suffers the Biggest Loss

Global Offshore Rig Count in June Falls to 208. Africa Suffers the Biggest Loss

VIDEO: First Wind Trubine Goes Online at Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Project

VIDEO: First Wind Trubine Goes Online at Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Project

BP Wraps Sale of Alaska Business

BP Wraps Sale of Alaska Business

MAN Compressors for Yinson's Brazil-bound FPSO

MAN Compressors for Yinson's Brazil-bound FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine